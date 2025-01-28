KZN Future 50: Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd

Saddler Belts & Leathercraft (Pty) Ltd

Website: https://www.saddlerbelts.co.za/

Saddler Belts & Leathercraft: Crafting Leather Excellence, a Family Tradition

Saddler Belts & Leathercraft, a proud family-run business based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has been creating high-quality handcrafted leather goods since 1990. What began as a small family venture, led by Andrew Fenwick’s father, has blossomed into a well-established brand, recognised for its exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Today, the company continues to be driven by the Fenwick family’s passion for leatherwork, and its products can be found in homes and stores across South Africa and beyond.

Starting out in Durban, the largest city on the East Coast of Africa, Saddler Belts quickly grew its presence within the South African retail market. The Fenwick family’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction set the foundation for the company’s expansion, from supplying major retail chains to developing a strong presence in independent stores and global markets.

In those early days, Andrew’s father was often found alongside his children in the workshop, crafting belts, bags, holsters, and accessories by hand. The whole family played a part in the company’s success, with Andrew himself stepping in to help with design, production, and customer service. As the business grew, it was this same spirit of family dedication that kept Saddler Belts grounded in its values—producing durable, timeless leather products that stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

Today, under Andrew’s leadership, Saddler Belts has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of leather products, including bespoke items tailored to customers' unique needs. Whether it’s customising leather types, colours, or buckles, Saddler Belts has earned a reputation for its flexibility and commitment to providing high-quality, personalised products. This focus on personalisation has not only attracted local customers but also led to a growing international presence.