KZN Future 50: Retail Branding Solutions

Retail Branding Solutions

Website: www.retailbrandingsolutions.com

Retail Branding Solutions: Crafting Excellence in Signage

Retail Branding Solutions (RBS), founded by Riekert Wilken, is a KwaZulu-Natal-based branding agency dedicated to providing comprehensive signage and point-of-sale solutions for a diverse array of clients. Formed through the merger of two well-established companies, RBS draws on decades of experience in the signage fabrication industry, establishing itself as a reliable partner for businesses aiming to enhance their brand presence.

RBS began by serving local businesses with customised signage solutions and gradually expanded its operations, investing in advanced technology and skilled craftsmanship to ensure every project meets high standards of quality and precision. Today, the company caters to a variety of environments, from retail and corporate spaces to gyms and garages, tailoring its services to suit each client’s unique needs.

A team of talented designers and experienced professionals underpins RBS’s approach to customer satisfaction. By combining technical skill with creative vision, RBS provides signage solutions that not only meet functional requirements but also enhance the visual impact of spaces.

Regardless of project size, RBS maintains a consistent focus on service excellence, contributing positively to the local economy and engaging with local suppliers. The company’s facilities include a head office and factory in KwaZulu-Natal, a second factory in Cape Town, and an installation team based in Johannesburg. This reach allows RBS to offer timely support and services across South Africa.