KZN Future 50: Retail Branding Solutions

Number of Employees: 50
Website: www.retailbrandingsolutions.com
Retail Branding Solutions: Crafting Excellence in Signage
Retail Branding Solutions (RBS), founded by Riekert Wilken, is a KwaZulu-Natal-based branding agency dedicated to providing comprehensive signage and point-of-sale solutions for a diverse array of clients. Formed through the merger of two well-established companies, RBS draws on decades of experience in the signage fabrication industry, establishing itself as a reliable partner for businesses aiming to enhance their brand presence.
RBS began by serving local businesses with customised signage solutions and gradually expanded its operations, investing in advanced technology and skilled craftsmanship to ensure every project meets high standards of quality and precision. Today, the company caters to a variety of environments, from retail and corporate spaces to gyms and garages, tailoring its services to suit each client’s unique needs.
A team of talented designers and experienced professionals underpins RBS’s approach to customer satisfaction. By combining technical skill with creative vision, RBS provides signage solutions that not only meet functional requirements but also enhance the visual impact of spaces.
Regardless of project size, RBS maintains a consistent focus on service excellence, contributing positively to the local economy and engaging with local suppliers. The company’s facilities include a head office and factory in KwaZulu-Natal, a second factory in Cape Town, and an installation team based in Johannesburg. This reach allows RBS to offer timely support and services across South Africa.
RBS’s extensive experience in the South African retail sector informs its approach to signage and customer service. The agency provides end-to-end solutions, including design, installation, servicing, and maintenance of signage products.
Committed to ethical business practices, RBS also implements quality management systems that reinforce high standards in every aspect of its operations.
As RBS looks ahead, the company is focused on expanding its service offerings and enhancing its technical capabilities. For businesses in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond, partnering with RBS means investing in quality signage that boosts brand visibility and reinforces a professional image. RBS remains dedicated to delivering excellence and supporting community development.

