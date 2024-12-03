National Packaging Systems| KZN Future 50
Find out more about National Packaging Systems, this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Number of Employees: 70
Website: https://nationalpackagingsystems.co.za/
National Packaging Systems: Supporting Local Innovation in Packaging
National Packaging Systems (NPS) is a well-known name in KwaZulu-Natal, playing a key role in the packaging machinery industry since 1983. From its humble beginnings to becoming a leading manufacturer, NPS has always stayed focused on creating solutions that meet the needs of both local and international businesses.
Starting with vertical form, fill, and seal machines, NPS now boasts a wide range of machines designed for industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and more. The company has grown to produce over 40 different machines, including sachet and stick-pack machines, volumetric and auger fillers, and conveyors—all designed with precision and durability in mind.
Innovation at the Core of NPS
NPS’s commitment to innovation is central to its success. By investing in research and development, the company has developed machines that are efficient and reliable, able to run at speeds of up to 900 units per minute. Their equipment is used to package everything from food products like rice and snacks to industrial components. This versatility has helped them become a trusted partner for many businesses.
As the only South African manufacturer of four-sided sachet and three-sided stick-pack machines, NPS has helped local businesses avoid relying on imported equipment, making a significant contribution to the local economy.
Expanding to Meet Growing Demand
In response to increasing demand, NPS moved to a larger 3,100 m² facility, allowing them to boost production and provide better facilities for their team, including a subsidised canteen and a gym. This expansion has helped NPS meet the needs of local and international clients, with exports now making up 70% of the company’s orders. Recently, NPS delivered 26 custom-built machines to an overseas client, showing just how far their reach has grown.
Looking to the Future
NPS is focused on continuous improvement, always working to refine its products and processes to stay ahead of industry trends. Their commitment to quality ensures they can continue supporting local businesses, and they are proud to showcase South African manufacturing excellence on the global stage.
For businesses in need of reliable, innovative packaging solutions, NPS remains a trusted name in the industry, helping to keep local industries moving and growing.
Image Credit: Supplied
