National Packaging Systems70

Website: https://nationalpackagingsystems.co.za/

National Packaging Systems: Supporting Local Innovation in Packaging

National Packaging Systems (NPS) is a well-known name in KwaZulu-Natal, playing a key role in the packaging machinery industry since 1983. From its humble beginnings to becoming a leading manufacturer, NPS has always stayed focused on creating solutions that meet the needs of both local and international businesses.

Starting with vertical form, fill, and seal machines, NPS now boasts a wide range of machines designed for industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and more. The company has grown to produce over 40 different machines, including sachet and stick-pack machines, volumetric and auger fillers, and conveyors—all designed with precision and durability in mind.

Innovation at the Core of NPS

NPS’s commitment to innovation is central to its success. By investing in research and development, the company has developed machines that are efficient and reliable, able to run at speeds of up to 900 units per minute. Their equipment is used to package everything from food products like rice and snacks to industrial components. This versatility has helped them become a trusted partner for many businesses.

As the only South African manufacturer of four-sided sachet and three-sided stick-pack machines, NPS has helped local businesses avoid relying on imported equipment, making a significant contribution to the local economy.