KZN Future 50: Montusi Mountain Lodge

Company Name: Montusi Mountain Lodge  
Number of Employees: 48

Website: www.montusi.co.za   

Montusi Mountain Lodge: A Family Legacy in the Northern Drakensberg

Montusi Mountain Lodge, a family-run establishment set in the stunning Northern Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal, has offered guests a one-of-a-kind retreat since its establishment in June 2000. The lodge, founded by the Carte family, has evolved into a premier destination, providing a perfect balance of luxury accommodation and adventure, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Amphitheatre escarpment—one of the most iconic features of the Drakensberg.

While Montusi’s picturesque setting is undeniably captivating, it is the family’s commitment to environmental preservation that has truly shaped the lodge. The Carte family’s vision for Montusi has always been grounded in a passion for conservation. Over the years, the lodge has played an instrumental role in rehabilitating the land, eradicating invasive wattle trees, and planting thousands of indigenous trees. This restoration work has revitalised the surrounding ecosystem, allowing indigenous forests to thrive once more and bringing back local wildlife, including Mountain Reedbuck, Vaal Rhebuck, Bushbuck, and even the elusive Eland.

Now in its second generation of family leadership, Montusi Mountain Lodge continues to uphold the same values that have guided it from the start. The three sisters who now manage the lodge are dedicated to maintaining the legacy of their parents while ensuring that the lodge remains a sustainable business for generations to come. Their focus on Responsible Tourism and Sustainability drives every aspect of Montusi, from their conservation efforts to their commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences in harmony with nature.

Montusi offers a wide range of experiences for both local and international guests, from eco-tourism and adventure activities to wellness retreats. Whether guests are seeking relaxation in the tranquil environment or looking for an active escape amidst dramatic mountain landscapes, Montusi caters to all.

Montusi Mountain Lodge
Supplied

A Family and Community-Centred Approach

Montusi Mountain Lodge is more than just a business; it’s a family that works together to create a welcoming atmosphere for every guest. The Carte family’s personal involvement in the lodge’s day-to-day operations ensures that their values of hospitality, sustainability, and community are woven into every guest’s experience.

The lodge also plays a significant role in supporting the local community, offering employment opportunities and contributing to the region’s economy. Montusi’s mission is to ensure that it remains a sustainable destination that not only benefits visitors but also protects the environment and uplifts the community.

A Vision for the Future

As Montusi Mountain Lodge looks ahead, the family remains committed to its core mission of conservation, hospitality, and sustainability. Plans for the future include expanding their eco-tourism offerings and continuing to develop innovative ways to engage guests while preserving the natural beauty of the Drakensberg.

For visitors seeking a serene escape, a place to reconnect with nature, or a family-friendly destination with a heart for conservation, Montusi Mountain Lodge offers a truly unique experience.

