KZN Future 50: LIVClean

LIVClean

Website: www.livclean.co.za

LIVClean: A Story of Growth and Social Impact in Cleaning Solutions

LIVClean’s story began in 2001, founded by Murray Gilson and Matt Simpkins, driven by a commitment to excellence and a desire to make a meaningful impact in the cleaning industry. What started as a small operation has grown into a leading provider of cleaning and hygiene solutions across South Africa. Today, LIVClean operates in all nine South African provinces, employing 3,000 staff and serving a wide range of sectors.

In 2013, LIVClean took a significant step forward by partnering with LIV Village, an organisation dedicated to caring for orphaned and vulnerable children. Through this collaboration, LIVClean rebranded and allocated 25.1% of its profits to support the sustainability of LIV Village, reinforcing the company's commitment to social responsibility and community impact.

A Focus on Quality and Training

LIVClean offers a broad spectrum of cleaning services, including general cleaning, pest control, and window cleaning, catering to businesses of all sizes. A hallmark of the company’s success is its comprehensive training academy, which ensures that all staff meet the high standards expected in the cleaning industry. This focus on quality not only guarantees exceptional service but also provides valuable career development opportunities for employees.

As LIVClean continues to expand its operations across South Africa, the company remains dedicated to creating employment opportunities and furthering its social impact. By choosing LIVClean, businesses are not just investing in a cleaner environment but also contributing to the wellbeing of vulnerable children in the community.