KZN Future 50: The Great Cleaning Company

The Great Cleaning Company | KZN Future 50
Updated | By KZN Future 50
Find out more about The Great Cleaning Company , this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Find out more about The Great Cleaning Company , this week's KZN Future 50 featured business...
Number of Employees: 95
Website: https://www.thegreatcleaningcompany.co.za/
The Great Cleaning Company: Affordable and Sustainable Cleaning Solutions
The Great Cleaning Company, founded by Dustin Fleischer, has been supplying affordable, high-quality cleaning chemicals, detergents, and hygiene products to households and businesses for over 30 years. Offering everything from toilet and dish cleaners to car and carpet care products, the company has become a trusted name in the cleaning supply industry.
What sets The Great Cleaning Company apart is its focus on reducing costs for consumers. The company has established a direct-to-public sales model through a factory warehouse, offering products at prices lower than typical retail options. Recently, they have further enhanced customer accessibility by launching an online e-commerce platform.
With their range of products, households can save between R200 and R300 per month, depending on usage and household size. These savings could add up to as much as R4,000 or R5,000 annually, all while providing the same cleaning results that customers expect from regular retail brands. The cost-effectiveness of these products makes a significant financial impact for consumers.
Innovative Refill System Supporting Sustainability
To further enhance their cost-saving efforts, The Great Cleaning Company has introduced an innovative refill system. Customers can return empty containers for refills, cutting down on packaging costs and reducing plastic waste. This eco-friendly approach not only lowers expenses but also supports sustainability by minimising plastic pollution.
This system has been well received by environmentally conscious consumers, reinforcing the company's reputation as a leader in sustainable business practices.
Looking to the Future
As The Great Cleaning Company continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering affordable and eco-friendly solutions. One potential growth strategy involves partnering with community ambassadors who can act as micro-distributors, helping to extend the company’s reach while generating income for local households.
Supporting Local Business
By choosing The Great Cleaning Company’s products, customers can not only save money but also contribute to reducing plastic waste through eco-friendly practices. The company's focus on affordability and sustainability offers a win-win solution for consumers looking for effective cleaning products that also help protect the environment.
With over three decades of experience, The Great Cleaning Company continues to innovate while staying true to its mission of providing practical, sustainable cleaning solutions for both households and businesses.
More KZN Future 50
Image Credit: Supplied
Show's Stories
-
ICYMI: KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago
-
Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert
Usher: "I said 'No'!"Carol Ofori 6 hours ago