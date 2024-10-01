KZN Future 50: The Great Cleaning Company

The Great Cleaning Company

Website: https://www.thegreatcleaningcompany.co.za/

The Great Cleaning Company: Affordable and Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

The Great Cleaning Company, founded by Dustin Fleischer, has been supplying affordable, high-quality cleaning chemicals, detergents, and hygiene products to households and businesses for over 30 years. Offering everything from toilet and dish cleaners to car and carpet care products, the company has become a trusted name in the cleaning supply industry.

What sets The Great Cleaning Company apart is its focus on reducing costs for consumers. The company has established a direct-to-public sales model through a factory warehouse, offering products at prices lower than typical retail options. Recently, they have further enhanced customer accessibility by launching an online e-commerce platform.

With their range of products, households can save between R200 and R300 per month, depending on usage and household size. These savings could add up to as much as R4,000 or R5,000 annually, all while providing the same cleaning results that customers expect from regular retail brands. The cost-effectiveness of these products makes a significant financial impact for consumers.