KZN Future 50: FleetCam SA

FleetCam SA34

FleetCam SA: Revolutionising Road Safety Through Innovative Telematics

FleetCam SA is making significant strides in the transport and logistics industry with its advanced vehicle camera and telematics solutions. This dynamic company has developed a range of innovative technologies designed to enhance safety and efficiency on the roads. FleetCam SA’s mission is clear: to transform how fleet management operates, providing real-time insights that protect drivers and improve overall operational performance.

The development of FleetCam SA began with a keen recognition of the limitations in traditional vehicle tracking systems. Early GPS technology offered basic location data but lacked comprehensive insights into driver behaviour and vehicle safety. FleetCam SA set out to change this by integrating onboard cameras and telematics into a single, efficient system. This integration allows logistics companies to monitor not only the position of their vehicles but also critical factors such as driver fatigue and road conditions, ultimately reducing the risk of accidents.

In South Africa, the statistics around road safety are concerning, with around 12,000 accidents involving trucks reported annually, resulting in significant fatalities. Many of these incidents can be attributed to driver distractions and fatigue during long journeys. FleetCam SA addresses these issues head-on with its AI-driven technology, which actively monitors driver behaviour and alerts fleet managers to potential risks in real time. This capability is vital for supporting drivers and ensuring their well-being on the road.