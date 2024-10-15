KZN Future 50: EWaste Africa

Pravashen Naidoo’s commitment to environmental sustainability is central to EWaste Africa’s operations. Their innovative recycling solutions prevent hazardous materials like lead, mercury, and lithium from entering landfills, protecting both the environment and human health. Over the years, the company has developed robust systems for the safe disposal of a wide range of electronic components, from computers and mobile phones to batteries and light bulbs.

EWaste Africa, a leading waste management company in KwaZulu-Natal, was founded by Pravashen Naidoo in 2013, driven by a vision to tackle the growing challenge of electronic waste (e-waste) disposal. Securing technology and distribution rights from UK-based Balcan Engineering, the company set out to revolutionise e-waste recycling across South Africa. In 2014, they received a Hazardous Waste Management Licence for light bulb recycling, a milestone that solidified their role as a responsible leader in the industry.

This dedication has not gone unnoticed. EWaste Africa has been recognised with prestigious accolades such as the Nedbank PCB Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year title at the South Africa Premier Business Awards, further validating their approach to sustainable business practices. The company’s focus on reducing e-waste while creating jobs and promoting awareness of proper waste management has positioned it as a significant player in the waste management sector.

One of the standout initiatives by EWaste Africa is its partnership with Pick n Pay, which introduced e-waste recycling bins in stores to make it easier for consumers to responsibly dispose of their unwanted electronics. This convenient solution is part of the company’s broader strategy to raise public awareness and accessibility when it comes to recycling hazardous materials.

As EWaste Africa continues to expand its reach under Pravashen Naidoo’s leadership, it remains dedicated to offering innovative waste management solutions that address the evolving needs of both businesses and consumers. With plans to further strengthen its impact, the company is shaping the future of responsible recycling in South Africa, ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for future generations.

