KZN Future 50: Envirosan Sanitation Solutions

Since its inception, Envirosan has worked tirelessly to address one of the most fundamental human needs—access to safe and effective sanitation. Under Brian Lewis’s leadership, the company has focused on offering accessible and affordable sanitation systems that are environmentally friendly and efficient. Envirosan’s solutions not only improve physical environments but also elevate the quality of life for entire communities.

Envirosan Sanitation Solutions, founded by Brian Lewis, is a company driven by a deep sense of purpose and has become a global leader in providing dignified, sustainable sanitation solutions to communities in need. As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lewis has guided the company to focus on improving sanitation in underserved areas, offering innovative products that prioritise safety, privacy, and dignity for individuals, particularly in developing economies where modern sanitation is scarce.

Purpose-Driven Innovation

Envirosan’s approach to sanitation is deeply rooted in purpose. The company’s innovations go far beyond simply installing toilets—they focus on creating comprehensive systems that are robust, safe, and culturally respectful. This complexity and sophistication ensure that each system is designed with the community’s specific needs in mind. From understanding gender and age-related differences to addressing the challenges of rural and urban settings, Envirosan’s team works diligently to ensure that every solution is effective and compassionate.

As part of their process, new recruits are brought into the field to engage with communities directly. This hands-on experience allows them to understand the lived experiences of those who rely on Envirosan’s products and services, deepening their commitment to the company’s mission. The company's culture, focuses on purpose, with each employee driven by the knowledge that their work contributes to improving the dignity and safety of the communities they serve.

Envirosan’s Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Envirosan Sanitation Solutions is poised to expand its impact, with an eye on continued growth both locally and globally. Over the next five years, the company aims to refine and scale its products to reach even more communities, particularly those in need of swift and effective sanitation solutions. Their work continues to be driven by a focus on creating accessible, modular, and sustainable systems that can be easily deployed in various environments.

With extensive experience in understanding sanitation challenges and how to address them, Envirosan is also looking to innovate in areas such as stormwater management and water elimination systems. Their future vision includes expanding these solutions into the retail space, offering consumers the tools they need to create their own sanitation systems, which could be especially impactful in regions prone to flooding or lacking basic infrastructure.

Supporting Envirosan’s Growth

For Envirosan to reach its next stage of growth, partnerships with large retail companies are crucial. Collaborations with major suppliers like hardware stores or DIY chains will make these sanitation solutions accessible to a broader market, from municipalities to individual consumers. This shift could unlock significant export opportunities, taking Envirosan’s impact beyond South Africa and into international markets.

Envirosan’s success demonstrates what can be achieved when business is driven by purpose. As they continue to develop and expand, they remain focused on providing solutions that respect the dignity of all individuals, no matter their circumstances. With Brian Lewis leading the company, the mission to deliver sustainable and dignified sanitation solutions will continue to evolve, benefiting more communities worldwide.

ENTER: Submit your business to KZN Future 50