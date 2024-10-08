KZN Future 50: Classic Plastics

Classic Plastics

Classic Plastics: From Trading to Manufacturing Excellence

Classic Plastics, a KwaZulu-Natal-based business, began its story 17 years ago with a simple yet transformative idea—meeting the everyday plastic packaging needs of households and businesses. Founded by Sunil Heeramun, the company has since grown into a significant player in the plastic packaging industry, producing a range of products that have become essential in both homes and industries. From the ice bags you pick up for a weekend braai to the protective covers wrapped around newly purchased mattresses, Classic Plastics delivers solutions that cater to the everyday consumer.

Sunil’s venture into the packaging industry started with trading. As a middleman, he bought and sold plastic packaging, gaining valuable insights into the market, understanding customer needs, and forming crucial relationships with suppliers. This experience equipped him with the knowledge and connections to take the next big step—manufacturing his own products. By investing in his first machine, Sunil laid the foundation for what Classic Plastics is today: a reliable manufacturer supplying plastic packaging to various sectors.

A Lesson in Growth and Adaptability

Classic Plastics’ success story is rooted in Sunil’s entrepreneurial path, which serves as an example for aspiring business owners. His strategic decision to start by trading rather than jumping straight into manufacturing provided him with a deep understanding of the industry. This allowed him to enter the manufacturing space with a clear vision and an established customer base, ensuring long-term success. Over time, Classic Plastics has evolved from a small operation into a larger manufacturing plant, constantly adapting to meet the demands of its customers.

A Vision for Expansion

With Classic Plastics now operating at full capacity, the company is setting its sights on future growth. Sunil’s next challenge is expanding his manufacturing facility to meet rising demand. Plans are in place to acquire larger premises with better access to logistics and consistent electricity supply—essential elements for further scaling up production. This expansion will not only increase output but also create new job opportunities, benefiting the community in KwaZulu-Natal.

Supporting Local Industry, Building for the Future

Classic Plastics’ growth reflects Sunil Heeramun’s commitment to quality and service. His approach has always been to meet the needs of his customers while maintaining strong industry relationships. As the company prepares to expand, the focus remains on innovation and delivering high-quality products. The next phase of Classic Plastics’ development will be one of growth and progress, as the business continues to be a vital contributor to the local manufacturing landscape.

