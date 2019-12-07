A banana taped to a canvas sells for $120,000, before it is eaten

A man named David Datuna, who describes himself as a Georgian-born American artist living in New York, is seen walking up to the banana and pulls it off the wall with the duct tape attached and takes a bite of the banana

He captions the video: "Art performance, hungry artist," he said, as he peeled the fruit and took a bite. "Thank you, very good."

The director of the museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, told the Miami Herald that the artwork was not destroyed. The banana is an idea. According to the paper, the value of the work is in the certificate of authenticity. The fruit is meant to be replaced.

The replacement was taped to the wall after Datuna's stunt

No legal action was taken against Datuna.

Watch it here: