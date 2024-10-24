Son remedies mom's sore feet by switching shoes with her
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It takes a confident and hearty young man to lend his mother his shoes while fashioning her high heels...
It takes a confident and hearty young man to lend his mother his shoes while fashioning her high heels...
The bond between mother and son has always been described as unique, and now and then, we witness that special bond in the cutest of ways.
Stereotypically, mothers of sons are known to be overbearing and over-possessive, but that is not the sentiment we will use to describe this mother-son relationship. You know, when they say actions speak louder than words, this was the perfect example of that.
A mother shared a video on TikTok showing how her son gave her his sandals when her feet were sore from wearing high heels.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@babyb882 ♬ AMA GEAR - Zee Nxumalo
The young man impressively ran with the high heels on and then stopped to secure the tie-ups. It seems he was enjoying the shoe exchange more than one might've imagined.
One person asked why the young man was running, and his mother revealed that he was rushing to show his father how he was fashioning the heels.
Mzansi gushed over the cute gesture and shared their feelings.
- "Being a boy mom is the best."
- "He is going to be a very caring husband."
- "Sons are the best, coming from a boy mom, and my son always stretches my heels for me."
- "My 9-year-old son would do this too. I am convinced we are racing good men."
- "Plus, those heels are painful if you wear them for a long time."
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
These 30 countries allow you to use your SA driver’s licence
Have a South African driver’s licence and live abroad? We’ve got a list ...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Margate has all the fish this week! – KZN Report
Despite rough seas offshore, the KZN South Coast continues to deliver co...East Coast Breakfast 4 hours ago