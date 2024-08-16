Weather reporter has a panic attack on air

We live in a world that has become increasingly invested in practising positive mental health habits.

Considering how many people try to hide the state of their mental health, it is welcomed to see organisations factor in people's mental health regimens.

Social media has aided in normalising things such as panic attacks, and we guess this could be viewed as a positive influence. But it seems that mainstream media is also embracing the normality of it all.

An ABC News presenter who focuses on weather reports, Nate Byrne, has gone viral for stopping his weather report and asking for some time to recover from his panic attack.