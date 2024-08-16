 Weather reporter has a panic attack on air
Updated | By East Coast Radio

“Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by panic attacks and actually that is happening right now...” he said. 

A weather man stands in front of a map
We live in a world that has become increasingly invested in practising positive mental health habits

Considering how many people try to hide the state of their mental health, it is welcomed to see organisations factor in people's mental health regimens. 

Social media has aided in normalising things such as panic attacks, and we guess this could be viewed as a positive influence. But it seems that mainstream media is also embracing the normality of it all. 

An ABC News presenter who focuses on weather reports, Nate Byrne, has gone viral for stopping his weather report and asking for some time to recover from his panic attack. 

Watch how it went down and how well the team came together as Byrne dealt with his panic attack. 

Video courtesy of YouTube

According to Healthline, "Panic attacks come on suddenly and involve intense and often overwhelming fear. They’re accompanied by challenging physical symptoms like a racing heartbeat, shortness of breath, or nausea." 

Byrne joined in on a radio interview where he discussed his panic attacks and how they consistently occur while he is in front of the weather wall, in other words, when he is reporting the weather. 

There is a differentiation between panic and anxiety attacks. Panic attacks are known to occur suddenly and without warning, while anxiety attacks build up gradually. 

We commend his bravery in addressing his condition so openly; it helps people feel more comfortable with the topic. Plus, it also helps normalise this in society. 

Watch the video of his radio interview below - courtesy of Instagram:

Image Courtesy of YouTube

