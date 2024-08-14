Manchester United sign Bayern's De Ligt and Mazraoui

Fees for the pair were not disclosed by the English giants, but British media reports estimated the duo had arrived at Old Trafford for a combined £60 million ($77 million, 70 million euros).





Netherlands defender De Ligt, 25, will now join up again with United manager Erik ten Hag, having played under him at Dutch side Ajax, after agreeing a five-year contract with the option of another year.





"As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity of a new challenge at such an historic club," said De Ligt.





"In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.





"Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again."





De Ligt has already won league titles in three different countries with Ajax (Netherlands), Juventus (Italy) and Bayern (Germany).





He added: "I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I'm determined to continue that record at this special club."





De Ligt bolsters United's central defence following the departure of Raphael Varane, with fellow summer transfer window arrival Leny Yoro in danger of being sidelined for up to three months with a foot injury sustained against Arsenal in pre-seaso