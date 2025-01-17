Haaland signs record new Man City deal until 2034

The 24-year-old striker's existing contract was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club for the next decade.

The deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year contract Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea year, and Haaland will reportedly earn about £500,000 ($610,000) per week.

A post on the club's X account read: "Erling's here to stay! We're thrilled to announce Erling Haaland has extended his contract at City to 2034."

City boss Pep Guardiola said the new deal for Haaland was "exceptional news".

The Norwegian made an instant impact after joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and his overall tally for the club stands at a remarkable 111 goals in 126 games.

Haaland, who had been linked with a move to Real Madrid, said he is "City no matter what" after committing his future to the club.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said the powerful forward.

"Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

"I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what."

- 'Exceptional news' -

Haaland has put pen to paper just two months after Guardiola's decision to sign a new two-year deal of his own, which is set to take him beyond a decade at the club.

"It's exceptional news for all of us," the City manager told a press conference on Friday, ahead of a weekend trip to relegation-threatened Ipswich.

"When one player decides to sign this type of contract, never done before, it's because he wants to show how desperate he is to be here."

Haaland fired 52 goals in all competitions to help the club win a Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble in his first season at the Etihad, in 2022/23.

That included a record 36 league goals in a Premier League season, two more than the long-standing mark shared by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

Haaland scored a further 38 goals in all competitions last season as City won a record-breaking fourth consecutive top-flight league title to extend their dominance of English football.

The length of the new deal, which reportedly removes a release clause in the original contract, means Haaland could threaten Shearer's overall record of 260 Premier League goals.

Haaland's decision to commit his long-term future to City is a major coup for the club during a season in which they have unexpectedly struggled on the pitch.

They are sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool and realistically out of the title race.

"I am really confident that we will turn things around," said the forward, who has scored 21 goals in total so far this season.

"Things have been difficult as we are so used to winning games, but also it is a challenge for us."

The deal also appears to be a huge show of faith from the player at a time when the club is waiting to learn the outcome of a major disciplinary case.

City faced an independent commission hearing last year to examine more than 100 charges from the Premier League concerning alleged breaches of its financial rules, charges the club have always strenuously denied.