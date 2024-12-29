KZN storms leave trail of destruction
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Disaster management teams say they're assessing the trail of destruction that's been left by storms in the north of KZN.
On Friday, the SA Weather Service had issued a yellow level two alert for severe thunderstorms.
KZN Human Settlements says many homes were destroyed in eManzamnyama in Nkandla, saying the national department has stepped in to help affected residents.
Meanwhile, KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila, says other areas were also impacted.
"The storms, which brought heavy rains, hail, and strong winds, partially destroyed over 180 houses.
"The hardest-hit area is Mbulwane, Ward 1 of the uMvoti Local Municipality, where 718 people were affected by a hailstorm. Fortunately, no lives were lost in this incident.
“In the uMgungundlovu District, under the Mpofana Local Municipality, strong winds and heavy rain damaged seven houses.
“The MEC has commended the rapid response of disaster management teams who provided immediate support and relief to the affected residents."
