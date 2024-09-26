Insane! This pumpkin weighs as much as a rhino

Most pumpkins weigh between 1kg and 7kg.

But over the years, there have been several large pumpkins that have broken records.

The latest giant pumpkin to make headlines has been grown by twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton.

The brothers hope to break records with their huge pumpkin which weighs 1,170kg.

One of the brothers, Stuart, told Sky News: "We have been growing pumpkins for about 50 years and trying to break the world record for about 50 years."

The two have been growing the current pumpkin for the past two years.

The pumpkin is expected to weigh as much as a rhino, reports Sky News.

The brothers told the publication that now that the pumpkin is fully grown, they plan to display it or donate it to charity.

Social media has been abuzz with images of Ian's granddaughters, Etta (3) and Martha Syrett (6), perched next to the giant pumpkin.

The brothers told the Daily Mail that they will have four pumpkins to weigh this year.

