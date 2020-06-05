Kagiso Media and East Coast Radio have pledged R 500 000 to the Kagiso Media Hunger Relief Fund



We are looking to help organizations that feed the hungry in KZN. If you know of one doing great work in your community and who needs support, tell us about them by clicking on the I Wish To Nominate Button.

Fill in your details and the details of the organisation that you want to nominate and make sure you give us plenty of details about the work that they do. Then listen to Darren, Keri & Sky, Thandolwethu, Vic Naidoo and Stacey & JSbu from 6 am to 7 pm and we will profile an organization in each show that feeds the hungry.

We will tell you how you can support them, and so will we, with a share of R 500 000 from the Kagiso Media Hunger Relief Fund, courtesy of Kagiso Media and East Coast Radio.



