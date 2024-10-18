John Anderson, Toby Keith, and James Burton to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Congratulations are in order for three country legends - John Anderson, Toby Keith, and James Burton.

The trio will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame over the weekend.

In a statement released on the Country Music Hall of Fame website, John Anderson was described as a steadfast force for traditionalism in country music.

The publication also praised him for making an enduring impact with his 'down-home, instantly recognisable singing style and dozens of hits'.



The legend signed to Warner Bros. in the 1970s. His first hit, which he made alongside Billy Jo Shaver, was 'I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)', which came out in the 1980s.

He also released the classic 'Wild and Blue' in 1982.

Toby Keith has written and co-written 40 top 10 hits, according to the Hall of Fame website.

The star passed away on 5 February 2024 at the age of 62 due to stomach cancer.

The singer produced hits such as 'Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue', 'I Love This Bar', and 'Red Solo Cup'.

James Burton is a legendary guitarist. He started releasing hits in the 1950s.



Burton began playing guitar at the age of thirteen.

He has played for artists such as Frank Sinatra and The Monkees.

The three stars will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, 20 October 2024.