Rough seas and bumpy rides | Listen to the latest KZN Report here

Rough seas and bumpy rides - KZN Report
Updated | By ECR and Vinesh Soogreem
This week's KZN fishing report covers the rough seas, big fish, and everything in between.
This week's KZN fishing report covers the rough seas, big fish, and everything in between.
This week's Angler News KZN fishing report highlights a mixed bag of results across the province. While offshore and freshwater fishing have been thriving, rock and surf fishing has been relatively quiet.
Offshore: Rough seas have made offshore fishing challenging, but those who've braved the conditions have managed to land some decent catches.
Rock and Surf: Garrick and Brusher have been the primary targets, but it's important to remember that both species are under threat. Please consider catch-and-release to ensure their populations remain healthy.
Freshwater: Freshwater anglers have enjoyed a successful week, with several impressive bass catches reported. Noah Stewart, this week's Cover Angler, landed a remarkable 6.1kg bass at Freshwaters at Kildare in Nottingham Road using a weighted 4-inch white fluke.
General Conditions:
- Durban: Some edible fish have been caught in certain areas.
- North and South Coasts: Strong winds and sandy conditions have made fishing difficult.
- Weather Updates: The episode includes weather forecasts that can impact fishing conditions.
Transitioning to Freshwater: As the summer progresses, consider transitioning to freshwater fishing to take advantage of the current activity.
Listen to the report at the top of the page or directly below.
Meanwhile, in a recent Expert Series episode of the Angler News SA podcast, Vinesh chatted with Dave Irvine, a former competitive rock and surf angler who made the switch to freshwater fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave shares what drew him away from the intense world of rock and surf fishing to embrace the calmer, yet equally exciting, experience of freshwater angling. Listen below.
Find more episodes of Angler News SA in the full channel below:
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Girlfriend: "Your mom is so nosey and overbearing!"
Eish, being put in the middle between mom and your girlfriend is not an ...Stacey & J Sbu 32 minutes ago
-
Watch: Taxi driver tries to outrun traffic cop
This is a perfect example of being committed to your job...Danny Guselli an hour ago