KZN Future 50: Goscor Lift Trucks

Goscor Lift Trucks Website: https://goscorlifttrucks.co.za/ Goscor Lift Trucks: A Legacy of Innovation and Community Impact Goscor Lift Trucks, a family-owned business in KwaZulu-Natal, has been a leader in industrial warehousing equipment solutions since 1984. Headed up by Michael Keats, the company began as a legacy lift truck provider and has since evolved into a dynamic player in the materials handling sector, specialising in forklifts and lifting solutions. Its journey is built on a foundation of quality, partnership, and a commitment to supporting local development. The roots of Goscor Lift Trucks are deeply intertwined with the evolution of lifting technology. Drawing inspiration from ancient innovations like the lever, the company applies these principles today to enhance operational efficiency in warehouses and logistics. Over the years, Goscor has cultivated strong relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners, establishing itself as the second largest forklift and warehousing company in South Africa. From its initial stages, Goscor has grown to serve a diverse clientele, including prominent retailers such as Boxer, Spar, and Mr Price. With an annual sale of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 new forklifts, the company has a significant presence in the market. Its extensive range of electric and diesel-powered forklifts, combined with exceptional after-sales service, allows Goscor to provide complete warehousing solutions at competitive costs.

The journey hasn’t been without challenges. Events such as COVID-19, looting, and flooding have tested the strength of many local businesses. Yet, Goscor Lift Trucks remains dedicated to helping its clients navigate these difficulties through collaborative partnerships and development initiatives. This community-centric approach ensures that they support not just their business but the wider KZN economy as well. A Commitment to Training and Development As Goscor Lift Trucks looks to the future, it envisions becoming a leading employer and service provider in the KZN industrial sector. The company is committed to fostering innovation and sustainable practices that enhance efficiency while positively impacting the local economy. One of Goscor's key priorities is to invest in training and developing talent within the lifting industry. By equipping the next generation with essential skills, the company aims to address the growing demand for qualified forklift drivers and mechanics. This initiative not only strengthens the workforce but also positions Goscor as a vital contributor to KZN's economic recovery and growth.

Supporting Local, Promoting Sustainability For the KwaZulu-Natal community, choosing Goscor Lift Trucks means supporting a business that values quality and sustainability. The company's partnerships and initiatives reflect its dedication to the environment and local empowerment, as it seeks to make a meaningful impact in the region. As Goscor Lift Trucks continues to evolve, it actively engages with potential customers and partners to expand its reach and influence. With a focus on enhancing service levels and meeting the needs of the market, Goscor is poised for future growth while remaining true to its core values of quality and community. With Michael Keats leading the way, Goscor Lift Trucks is set to embrace the next chapter of its journey. Despite its impressive growth, the company remains committed to the enduring values that have been the foundation of its success, ensuring that it continues to be a key player in KZN's industrial landscape. ENTER: Submit your business to KZN Future 50



