KZN Future 50: AV Company

Number of Employees: 22
Website: https://avcompany.co.za/
AV Company: Pioneering Event Technology Excellence
AV Company began its story with a vision for excellence in audio-visual solutions. Founded by Craig Browning, the company has grown into one of South Africa’s most trusted names in event technology. Today, Craig leads the business alongside his son Keagan, with a shared dedication to quality, innovation, and impeccable service.
From modest beginnings, AV Company has become a go-to technical partner for events of all sizes. Whether providing sound and lighting for conferences or incorporating cutting-edge technologies like augmented and virtual reality into product launches, the team has continually raised the bar for the events industry.
Building Success Through Dedication
Craig’s passion for innovation laid the foundation for AV Company’s success. His approach has always been hands-on, ensuring that every event is executed to the highest standards. Keagan has brought a fresh perspective to the business, helping to expand its capabilities while staying true to its core values.
Today, AV Company employs a team of 22 skilled professionals, each committed to delivering seamless experiences for clients both locally and internationally. The company’s investment in state-of-the-art equipment and rigorous staff training has been instrumental in maintaining its reputation for excellence.
A Team-Driven Approach
AV Company is about people—clients, employees, and the broader community. The team’s collaborative spirit and shared vision for innovation have helped the business become a leader in its field. From intimate gatherings to large-scale productions, their tailored solutions ensure each event leaves a lasting impression.
Looking to the Future
Craig and Keagan are focused on growing AV Company’s presence within South Africa, with plans to create new local employment opportunities and support the development of the KwaZulu-Natal economy. As the company evolves, it remains committed to advancing innovation in the audio-visual industry. By maintaining their values of quality, innovation, and collaboration, Craig and Keagan ensure that AV Company continues to contribute positively to the local community.
Image Credit: Supplied
