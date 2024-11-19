KZN Future 50: AV Company

AV Company22

Website: https://avcompany.co.za/

AV Company: Pioneering Event Technology Excellence

AV Company began its story with a vision for excellence in audio-visual solutions. Founded by Craig Browning, the company has grown into one of South Africa’s most trusted names in event technology. Today, Craig leads the business alongside his son Keagan, with a shared dedication to quality, innovation, and impeccable service.

From modest beginnings, AV Company has become a go-to technical partner for events of all sizes. Whether providing sound and lighting for conferences or incorporating cutting-edge technologies like augmented and virtual reality into product launches, the team has continually raised the bar for the events industry.

Building Success Through Dedication

Craig’s passion for innovation laid the foundation for AV Company’s success. His approach has always been hands-on, ensuring that every event is executed to the highest standards. Keagan has brought a fresh perspective to the business, helping to expand its capabilities while staying true to its core values.

Today, AV Company employs a team of 22 skilled professionals, each committed to delivering seamless experiences for clients both locally and internationally. The company’s investment in state-of-the-art equipment and rigorous staff training has been instrumental in maintaining its reputation for excellence.