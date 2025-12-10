Vote for Your Favourite Song of the Past Five Years
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Vote for the song you think deserves the number-one spot in our Top 100 of the past five years.
We’re gearing up for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve on East Coast Radio. To help us welcome 2026 in style, we’re counting down the Top 100 Songs of the Past Five Years. These are the tracks that made us dance, lifted our spirits, kept us company on long drives, and became the soundtrack to some of our biggest moments.
Now it’s your turn to help decide which song deserves the number-one spot.
We’ve put together a list of some of the biggest hits from 2020 to 2025, across pop, dance, R&B, hip-hop, and everything in between. Whether it’s a song you still have on repeat or one that instantly brings back a favourite memory, your vote will help shape our New Year’s Eve countdown.
Cast Your Vote Below:
Once you’ve voted, make sure you tune in on 31 December as we reveal the full list. It’s the perfect way to wrap up the year with your favourite music, chosen by you, and played for all of KZN.
Let’s kick off 2026 with the songs we love most.
