Stacey Norman and J Sbu share their top fitness tips

Stacey and J Sbu are getting their summer bodies ready and have shared a few tips on staying fit.

Stacey Norman and J Sbu have shared their top tips on staying fit this summer. First things first, warming up is crucial. Don't just jump into your workout. Warm up properly and specifically for the activity you're about to undertake. “I know that you think you are a track star and you are, you absolutely are, but you must warm up properly,” said Stacey.

Next, hydration is key, especially in hot climates like Durban. Ensure you stay well-hydrated, given the intense sweat sessions. “Durban is obviously like lava. The whole of KZN is like lava.” Plan your post-workout meals. Whether you prefer eating before or after workouts, knowing your nutrition plan can keep you energised and focused. Allow your body to recover. Daily intense workouts aren't necessary. Your body needs time to rest and rebuild. Additionally, invest in a high-quality sunscreen to protect your skin. “Plan a day of recovery; we don’t need to be out in the streets doing 10,000 sit-ups and push-ups every single day. Your body needs to recover,” said Stacey. Don’t forget to invest in a good sunscreen. "Go and buy the baby sunblock if you must," Stacey says.

J Sbu's turn! Ensure you have a supportive environment. Surround yourself with people who encourage your healthy lifestyle. Avoid those tempting unhealthy habits that can derail your progress. "You're going to be tempted and you're going to lose track of your progress," said J Sbu. Follow an appropriate diet. A well-balanced diet tailored to your fitness goals, whether it's losing weight or gaining muscle, is essential. Seek support from fitness products that align with your health objectives. "Make sure that you are following a diet that correlates with what your objective is when it comes to your health," he explained. Get a trainer, if possible, to guide you through proper techniques and prevent injuries. Drink plenty of water and reduce alcohol consumption, as it can disrupt your diet and healthy lifestyle. Educate yourself about your body and various fitness techniques. Not everyone enjoys the same types of physical activities, so find what works for you. Moderation is key, and you must ensure that your body is given sufficient rest and recovery.