Exercising safely this Summer in KZN

Here are some stock standard tips to be wary of when you are training in public.

As the sun starts to rise earlier these days and the weather starts warming up, it is time for all of us to get off the couch and get back on our outdoor exercise routines. Of course, it can be truly daunting considering it's always easier to press snooze and get back into bed. Not to mention the added 'danger' factor that now has to be applied to everything we are thinking of doing, whether at home or out-of-home.

But going outdoors to train is great for your mind and your body. So, don't be discouraged out of fear of crime, rather equip yourself with the necessary tools to make sure you are setting out to be safe. It is not always advisable to carry your phone with you whilst out exercising but that is entirely left on your shoulders. Here are some easy-to-implement tips to try. The below tips are from the Fidelity ADT group. Thank you.

1. Carry some ID - Carry some form of identification on you, so that any bystanders will know who you are and who to contact in case of an emergency. Most exercise gear has small pockets for this very reason. 2. Safety in numbers – Try not to run or cycle alone. Rather join a group of people who can look out for your safety and also offer encouragement along the way when muscle pain or cramps set in. 3. Tell someone – Another good idea is to ensure someone you trust, knows that you are headed out for a run or cycle, has an idea of the route you plan to take and when you expect you will return. In this way, they can quickly raise the alarm if you do not return as planned. Carrying as little as possible is always a best bet. But ticking all these boxes will allow you to feel a sense of calm when starting your fitness journey.

4. Be visible - Wear reflective clothing to make sure you are visible to other road users. Run against traffic and cycle with traffic. This makes you even more visible to others. If you can, make use of pavements or any designated cycle tracks. 5. Vary your routine – Changing up your route and training time makes it difficult for any would-be criminal to anticipate your movements. The change in scenery can also make the physical exertion more bearable. These are great basic tips to follow when going out to exercise. And if you can, make sure to expect the unexpected, carrying a defensive item like pepper spray could be a good route to take.

