East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Flora

Are you ready to kickstart your summer fitness journey?

East Coast Radio and Flora have teamed up to bring you the ultimate Summer Body Bootcamp and we want YOU to join us for an amazing day of fitness and fun, all in the great outdoors!

Pack your yoga mat and sunscreen and lace up your trainers because working out has never been this fun!

With plenty of interactive activities, spot prizes, and a goodie bag everyone will want, this Summer Body Bootcamp is set to be an event for 400 fitness enthusiasts!

From kick and HIIT cardio to core and strength training - and even Zumba dance - we’ve got it all covered. And, of course, we’ll wrap things up with a relaxing yoga cool-down to leave you feeling zen.

Here’s what you need to know:

Date: 9 November 2024

9 November 2024 Venue: Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga

Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga Time: 07:30am to 10:00am

07:30am to 10:00am Tickets: R135 each (Buy Now)

R135 each (Buy Now) Capacity: 400 fitness lovers

400 fitness lovers Hashtag: #ECRSummerBodyBootcamp

Yolanda Sokhela will lead the HIIT and cardio class, Stefan Terblanche will handle functional core and strength training, Sheralee Mullen will bring us Zumba, while Kim Jones will end the morning with a warm down yoga session.

Early Bird Special: Grab your tickets before 1 November 2024 for a chance to win R5,000!

So what are you waiting for? Come join us, get moving, and have an awesome time.

Click Here to purchase your tickets.