East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Flora

Updated | By East Coast Radio
Flora invites YOU to join the ultimate Summer Body Bootcamp.
East Coast Radio in partnership with Flora invites YOU to join the ultimate Summer Body Bootcamp.
Are you ready to kickstart your summer fitness journey?
East Coast Radio and Flora have teamed up to bring you the ultimate Summer Body Bootcamp and we want YOU to join us for an amazing day of fitness and fun, all in the great outdoors!
Pack your yoga mat and sunscreen and lace up your trainers because working out has never been this fun!
With plenty of interactive activities, spot prizes, and a goodie bag everyone will want, this Summer Body Bootcamp is set to be an event for 400 fitness enthusiasts!
From kick and HIIT cardio to core and strength training - and even Zumba dance - we’ve got it all covered. And, of course, we’ll wrap things up with a relaxing yoga cool-down to leave you feeling zen.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Date: 9 November 2024
- Venue: Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga
- Time: 07:30am to 10:00am
- Tickets: R135 each (Buy Now)
- Capacity: 400 fitness lovers
- Hashtag: #ECRSummerBodyBootcamp
Yolanda Sokhela will lead the HIIT and cardio class, Stefan Terblanche will handle functional core and strength training, Sheralee Mullen will bring us Zumba, while Kim Jones will end the morning with a warm down yoga session.
Early Bird Special: Grab your tickets before 1 November 2024 for a chance to win R5,000!
So what are you waiting for? Come join us, get moving, and have an awesome time.
Click Here to purchase your tickets.
Watch the previous editions of Summer Body Bootcamp to get a taste of what to expect:
