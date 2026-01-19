You are the reason he loves South Africa: Calum Scott opens up in isiZulu with Styles Mbatha
Updated | By Styles Mbatha
Acclaimed British singer-songwriter Calum Scott delivered a heartfelt performance in Durban. Before taking the stage, he sat down with Styles Mbatha to talk about everything from music to his hidden talents!
Acclaimed British singer-songwriter Calum Scott delivered a heartfelt performance in Durban. Before taking the stage, he sat down with Styles Mbatha to talk about everything from music to his hidden talents!
On Friday night, internationally loved British singer-songwriter Calum Scott took to the stage at the Durban ICC, delivering a heartfelt performance that fans will be talking about long after the final note faded.
What made the evening even more memorable was an exclusive backstage interview led by Styles Mbatha – host of East Coast Radio’s Top 40, the night’s MC, who perfectly set the tone for an experience rooted in music, emotion, and genuine connection.
Calum Scott is no stranger to South Africa. After touring the country several times over the past decade and building a deep bond with local fans, he returned with his biggest tour to date, 'The Avenoir Tour', which landed in Durban on 16 January.
The tour supports his highly anticipated third studio album, 'Avenoir', and reflects his artistic evolution - blending powerful ballads with deeper, more personal themes.
Inside the ICC, excitement filled the air as fans packed the venue, phones in hand and voices ready, preparing for the emotional journey only Calum Scott knows how to deliver.
Before the music took over, Styles sat down with Scott for an engaging conversation that beautifully bridged the artist and the person behind the music. The moment felt intimate, unscripted, and uniquely South African - especially when Styles got Scott to speak a bit of isiZulu, much to our delight!
Listen to their conversation or watch the interview below:
@eastcoastradiokzn
EXCLUSIVE: Styles Mbatha interviews Calum Scott From chart-toppers to real talk, where the hits meet the truth.♬ original sound - East Coast Radio
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Stuart Queripel aka Stu and his canon
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago