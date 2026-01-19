You are the reason he loves South Africa: Calum Scott opens up in isiZulu with Styles Mbatha

On Friday night, internationally loved British singer-songwriter Calum Scott took to the stage at the Durban ICC, delivering a heartfelt performance that fans will be talking about long after the final note faded.

What made the evening even more memorable was an exclusive backstage interview led by Styles Mbatha – host of East Coast Radio’s Top 40, the night’s MC, who perfectly set the tone for an experience rooted in music, emotion, and genuine connection.

Calum Scott is no stranger to South Africa. After touring the country several times over the past decade and building a deep bond with local fans, he returned with his biggest tour to date, 'The Avenoir Tour', which landed in Durban on 16 January.

The tour supports his highly anticipated third studio album, 'Avenoir', and reflects his artistic evolution - blending powerful ballads with deeper, more personal themes.