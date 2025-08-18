Quitting after payday - smart or shady?
Zisto posed the question on Weekend Breakfast yesterday quitting after payday – savvy or just plain selfish?
Zisto stirred up a lively debate on Weekend Breakfast with Zisto yesterday after a viral post raised the question: is resigning right after payday smart timing or plain disrespectful?
Some callers argued that serving proper notice is about respect and professionalism, while others said dragging out your unhappiness only makes things worse. If you’re ready to move on, why wait?
One KwaZulu-Natal business owner warned of the long-term risks, saying abrupt exits can burn bridges and damage future opportunities.
Zisto weighed in, pointing to the golden rule: treat others the way you’d want to be treated.
The verdict? Opinions are split, and the conversation shows how personal the issue really is.
