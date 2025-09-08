How long is too long to be engaged?

The conversation was sparked by actress Kyla Pratt, who has been engaged for a jaw-dropping 21 years. Zisto quipped that at this point, the engagement ring deserves a long-service award, questioning whether it’s still an engagement or just an "unpaid internship".

Listeners were quick to jump in, sharing their own stories and strong opinions. Some believe a long engagement is a sign of a strong, committed partnership, while others feel it's a relationship on "lay-buy" with no clear end date.

Is there a right answer? Or is it simply a case of "to each their own"?

Listen back to the full Weekend Breakfast podcast with Zisto to hear more of the heated discussion and find out where you stand on the great engagement debate!