Honouring a legend: Lebo M's tribute to Joseph Shabalala
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Legendary music producer Lebo M talks to Zisto about a very special upcoming passion project: a special tribute to the late Joseph Shabalala.
This past Saturday on Weekend Breakfast with Zisto, Zisto sat down in studio with the legendary music producer Lebo M to talk about a very special upcoming event: the African Icons Tribute Concert.
Lebo M, who is known globally for his work on Disney's The Lion King and various World Cup ceremonies, is honouring the late Joseph Shabalala, founder of the iconic group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The concert will be held at the Durban Playhouse.
Lebo M shared his passion for the project, calling Joseph Shabalala a "world-class iconic superstar." The concert is planned for Heritage Day and promises a night of top-tier performances and cultural storytelling to celebrate one of South Africa’s most cherished musical figures.
Set to take place at the Durban Playhouse on Heritage Day, the concert is designed as a night of world-class performances, cultural storytelling, and a deep celebration of South African musical heritage. The two also discussed the recent media launch, where Nkosinathi Shabalala’s highly anticipated music video, Imisebenzi, was premiered. This exclusive event not only built momentum for the concert but also highlighted Nkosinathi’s talent as he proudly carries on his father’s legacy.
