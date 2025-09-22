Honouring a legend: Lebo M's tribute to Joseph Shabalala

This past Saturday on Weekend Breakfast with Zisto, Zisto sat down in studio with the legendary music producer Lebo M to talk about a very special upcoming event: the African Icons Tribute Concert.

Lebo M, who is known globally for his work on Disney's The Lion King and various World Cup ceremonies, is honouring the late Joseph Shabalala, founder of the iconic group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The concert will be held at the Durban Playhouse.

Lebo M shared his passion for the project, calling Joseph Shabalala a "world-class iconic superstar." The concert is planned for Heritage Day and promises a night of top-tier performances and cultural storytelling to celebrate one of South Africa’s most cherished musical figures.

Listen to the full interview at the top of the page or directly below: