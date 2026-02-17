Motor Minute: VW Tayron Review

Volkswagen has slotted a new SUV into their lineup and Deon says the first thing you notice when you climb in is the space. But is space alone enough to make this the ultimate South African family SUV?

Key Highlights

7-seater mid-size family SUV

Starting price: R811,800 – R899,900 (R-Line)

1.4L turbo petrol with 7-speed DSG

Large touchscreen with full safety tech

R-Line variant with premium interior upgrades

Deon has thoughts on the performance with a full car – and they might surprise VW fans.

Is the new VW Tayron the ultimate South African family road trip SUV? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below.