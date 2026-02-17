Motor Minute: VW Tayron Review
Updated | By Deon Govender
The new Volkswagen Tayron SUV sits between the Tiguan and Touareg, starting from R811,800. Deon Govender tested it to find out if it lives up to the family road trip promise.
Volkswagen has slotted a new SUV into their lineup and Deon says the first thing you notice when you climb in is the space. But is space alone enough to make this the ultimate South African family SUV?
Key Highlights
- 7-seater mid-size family SUV
- Starting price: R811,800 – R899,900 (R-Line)
- 1.4L turbo petrol with 7-speed DSG
- Large touchscreen with full safety tech
- R-Line variant with premium interior upgrades
Deon has thoughts on the performance with a full car – and they might surprise VW fans.
Is the new VW Tayron the ultimate South African family road trip SUV? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below.
Meanwhile, Deon previously tested the facelifted Haval H6 on the N3 highway and says the family SUV is a “done deal” at R495,500. Catch the full Motor Minute episode below.
Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.
