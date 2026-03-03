Motor Minute: Tata Harrier Review

The Tata Harrier has arrived in South Africa with bold styling and a starting price of R549,900. Deon Govender shares his first driving impressions of this mid-sized diesel SUV.

The Tata Harrier has arrived in South Africa with bold styling and a starting price of R549,900. Deon Govender shares his first driving impressions of this mid-sized diesel SUV.

“I’ve never driven a Tata before, and I must say I am impressed.” That’s Deon’s honest take after spending time behind the wheel of the Harrier. With strong road presence, a modern cabin and serious safety credentials, this SUV is aiming squarely at established rivals. But does it deliver where it really matters? Key Highlights Mid-sized diesel SUV

Starting price: R549,900

Large infotainment and digital display setup

Advanced driver assistance and safety features

Panoramic sunroof and premium interior touches

Deon Govender

There’s plenty to like on paper — but real-world impressions tell the full story. Is the Tata Harrier the surprise SUV contender buyers have been waiting for? Listen Deon's complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below, to find out.

Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:

Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.