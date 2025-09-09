Motor Minute: Suzuki Swift review
Updated | By ECR / Deon Govender
South Africa has spoken and they love the Suzuki Swift! Deon breaks down why this affordable hatchback became the country's highest-selling car in Q1 2025.
There's a reason the Suzuki Swift became South Africa's best-selling car in the first quarter of 2025, and Deon Govender has driven it to find out why.
This affordable hatchback is winning hearts with its fun-to-drive nature, agile handling, and bold design. Starting from around R220,000, the Swift's 1.2-litre engine delivers power and impressive fuel efficiency.
The numbers that matter
Deon achieved 6.1 litres per 100km during his test week, proof that the Swift's fuel economy claims aren't just marketing talk. With features like rear parking sensors standard and a contemporary design featuring unique 3D rear lights, this small car punches above its weight.
The interior includes a 9-inch touchscreen and modern connectivity, making it ideal for first-time drivers, couples, or anyone seeking reliable, economical transport.
Want Deon's full breakdown of why South Africa chose the Swift? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review on the East Coast Radio podcast.
Meanwhile, in an earlier Motor Minute Deon reviewed the luxurious Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 convertible - a sophisticated four-seater that's turning heads for all the right reasons. Catch the details below:
- 2.0L turbocharged engine with 48V mild hybrid system
- 150kW power output, prioritizing comfort over performance
- Air Scarf neck warming/cooling system for year-round top-down driving
- Spacious interior with room for the whole family
- Starting price: R1,422,089
