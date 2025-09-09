Motor Minute: Suzuki Swift review

There's a reason the Suzuki Swift became South Africa's best-selling car in the first quarter of 2025, and Deon Govender has driven it to find out why.

This affordable hatchback is winning hearts with its fun-to-drive nature, agile handling, and bold design. Starting from around R220,000, the Swift's 1.2-litre engine delivers power and impressive fuel efficiency.

The numbers that matter

Deon achieved 6.1 litres per 100km during his test week, proof that the Swift's fuel economy claims aren't just marketing talk. With features like rear parking sensors standard and a contemporary design featuring unique 3D rear lights, this small car punches above its weight.

The interior includes a 9-inch touchscreen and modern connectivity, making it ideal for first-time drivers, couples, or anyone seeking reliable, economical transport.

Want Deon's full breakdown of why South Africa chose the Swift? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review on the East Coast Radio podcast.