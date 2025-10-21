Motor Minute: Suzuki Dzire Review

Looking for a sedan that saves fuel and turns heads? The Suzuki Dzire might just be your next best move.

Looking for a sedan that saves fuel and turns heads? The Suzuki Dzire might just be your next best move.

The Suzuki Dzire is catching attention across South Africa - starting from just R224,900. This compact sedan delivers an impressive mix of value, reliability, and everyday comfort, making it a standout choice for budget-conscious drivers. Deon Govender says the Dzire is a smart pick for anyone looking for dependable performance without sacrificing space or features. With its fuel-saving 1.2-litre engine and roomy interior, it’s designed to handle daily driving with ease

Suzuki South Africa / suzukiauto.co.za

Key Highlights 1.2-litre engine with excellent fuel efficiency

378-litre boot space

Spacious, comfortable cabin

Modern tech on higher trims

ABS with EBD, ESC, and at least two airbags

Five-year/200,000 km warranty

Starting price: R224,900 Deon highlights the Dzire’s modern features, generous boot, and strong safety record, making it one of the most practical options for 2025. His advice? Take the Dzire for a spin and see why it’s turning heads. Listen to his complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below, to find out.

Mahindra South Africa / mahindra.co.za

Meanwhile, Deon checked out the Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact SUV that’s everywhere on South African roads. Starting from R229,999, this affordable SUV impressed him with its modern design and value-packed features.

