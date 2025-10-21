Motor Minute: Suzuki Dzire Review
Updated
Looking for a sedan that saves fuel and turns heads? The Suzuki Dzire might just be your next best move.
The Suzuki Dzire is catching attention across South Africa - starting from just R224,900.
This compact sedan delivers an impressive mix of value, reliability, and everyday comfort, making it a standout choice for budget-conscious drivers.
Deon Govender says the Dzire is a smart pick for anyone looking for dependable performance without sacrificing space or features. With its fuel-saving 1.2-litre engine and roomy interior, it’s designed to handle daily driving with ease
Key Highlights
- 1.2-litre engine with excellent fuel efficiency
- 378-litre boot space
- Spacious, comfortable cabin
- Modern tech on higher trims
- ABS with EBD, ESC, and at least two airbags
- Five-year/200,000 km warranty
- Starting price: R224,900
Deon highlights the Dzire’s modern features, generous boot, and strong safety record, making it one of the most practical options for 2025.
His advice? Take the Dzire for a spin and see why it’s turning heads.
Listen to his complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page to find out.
Meanwhile, Deon checked out the Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact SUV that’s everywhere on South African roads. Starting from R229,999, this affordable SUV impressed him with its modern design and value-packed features.
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio.
