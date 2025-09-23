Motor Minute: New Renault Duster SUV review
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The third-generation Renault Duster has caught Deon's attention - and he says you can see the improvements from every angle.
This rugged SUV promises serious value for families, but does it deliver?
Key Highlights
- 1.3L turbo petrol engine with seven-speed automatic
- Starting price: R489,999
- Real-world fuel consumption from Deon's test week
- Redesigned interior with improved comfort features
- Built for both on-road and off-road adventures
Deon spent a full week putting this SUV through its paces, testing everything from fuel efficiency to family practicality. His verdict might surprise you.
What did Deon discover about the new Duster's performance and value? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below:
Meanwhile, last week, Deon put South Africa's best-selling car of 2025 to the test - the Suzuki Swift. Starting from R220,000, this popular hatchback proves why it's winning over so many drivers.
Listen to Motor Minute review on it below.
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio for honest car reviews without the fluff.
