Motor Minute: Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 Convertible review
Updated | By ECR
The Mercedes-Benz CLE 200 convertible is redefining luxury open-air driving. This elegant four-seater soft-top replaces both the C-Class and E-Class cabrios, combining sophistication with practicality.
Key Highlights
- 2.0L turbocharged engine with 48V mild hybrid system
- 150kW power output focused on comfort over performance
- Air Scarf neck warming/cooling system for year-round top-down driving
- Spacious interior with room for the whole family
- Starting price: R1,422,089
Deon Govender calls it a "real head-turner" that whispers sophistication rather than screaming for attention. The CLE 200 delivers smooth daily driving with weekend luxury appeal.
Want the full review details? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute breakdown on the East Coast Radio podcast below.
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio for honest car reviews without the fluff.
