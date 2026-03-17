Motor Minute: Leapmotor C10 Review
Updated | By Deon Govender
The Leapmotor C10 enters the market as an all-electric SUV with a competitive price point and a strong focus on comfort. Deon Govender finds out if it lives up to the promise.
The Leapmotor C10 enters the market as an all-electric SUV with a competitive price point and a strong focus on comfort. Deon Govender finds out if it lives up to the promise.
It’s modern, spacious, and packed with tech, positioning itself as a serious contender in the electric SUV space. Deon spends time with the C10 to see how it handles daily driving and longer trips. The question is whether its strengths are enough to stand out in a growing segment.
Key Highlights
- Mid-size electric SUV
- Starting price from the mid-range bracket
- Spacious, family-focused interior
- Advanced digital interface and tech
- Comfort-driven driving experience
It ticks a lot of the right boxes—but not without a few trade-offs.
Is the Leapmotor C10 a true rival to the big names in electric SUVs? Listen to Deon’s complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page or directly below.
Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.
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