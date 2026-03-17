Motor Minute: Leapmotor C10 Review

It’s modern, spacious, and packed with tech, positioning itself as a serious contender in the electric SUV space. Deon spends time with the C10 to see how it handles daily driving and longer trips. The question is whether its strengths are enough to stand out in a growing segment.

Key Highlights

Mid-size electric SUV

Starting price from the mid-range bracket

Spacious, family-focused interior

Advanced digital interface and tech

Comfort-driven driving experience

It ticks a lot of the right boxes—but not without a few trade-offs.

Is the Leapmotor C10 a true rival to the big names in electric SUVs? Listen to Deon’s complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page or directly below.