Motor Minute: Isuzu D-Max Review
Updated | By ECR
The Isuzu D-Max is one of South Africa's most respected bakkies. Deon Govender tested the 3.0L turbo diesel 4x4 double cab to find out why.
Deon calls the Isuzu D-Max "very slick" – but does it live up to its reputation for rugged reliability?
Key Highlights
- 3.0L turbo diesel 4x4 double cab
- Price range: R650,000 - R830,000
- Known for high mileage durability
Deon's verdict? "Why? 'Cause I said so!"
What makes the D-Max stand out from flashier competitors? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute review below.
Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.
