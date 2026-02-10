 Motor Minute: Isuzu D-Max Review
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Motor Minute: Isuzu D-Max Review

Updated | By ECR

The Isuzu D-Max is one of South Africa's most respected bakkies. Deon Govender tested the 3.0L turbo diesel 4x4 double cab to find out why.

Isuzu D-Max exterior
Deon Govender

Deon calls the Isuzu D-Max "very slick" – but does it live up to its reputation for rugged reliability?

Key Highlights

  • 3.0L turbo diesel 4x4 double cab
  • Price range: R650,000 - R830,000
  • Known for high mileage durability

Isuzu D-Max interior
Deon Govender

Deon's verdict? "Why? 'Cause I said so!"

What makes the D-Max stand out from flashier competitors? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute review below.

Isuzu D-Max side view
Deon Govender

Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:

Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

Deon Govender Isuzu D-Max Motor Minute Car review

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.