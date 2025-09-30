Motor Minute: Hyundai Santa Fe Review
Updated | By ECR
The fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe has Deon Govender questioning everything about luxury SUVs. After a full road trip to the Midlands, he's making a comparison that will turn heads
Deon Govender makes a bold claim in Motor Minute this week: if you're looking at a Land Rover Defender, you need to test drive the Hyundai Santa Fe first. Yes, a Hyundai.
What you'll discover:
- Why Deon rates this Hyundai above a Land Rover Defender
- The fifth-generation Santa Fe's hybrid electric performance
- Real-world results from Deon's Midlands road trip
- Tech and comfort features that rival premium brands
- The price comparison that changes everything
This isn't the brand you'd normally expect in the luxury SUV segment, but Deon says it's worth defending.
Listen to the complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below:
Meanwhile, Deon also reviewed the rugged Renault Duster SUV, showing how the third generation brings serious improvements to the family SUV market.
Listen below.
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.
