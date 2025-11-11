 Motor Minute: Haval H6 Review
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Motor Minute: Haval H6 Review

Updated | By ECR

The facelifted Haval H6 SUV promises family-friendly space, modern tech, and premium comfort from R495,500. 

Havaal exterior for Motor Minute
Deon Govender

It's been around for a few years, but the facelifted Havaal H6 has Deon Govender calling it a "done deal." At R495,500, this family SUV promises not to break the bank – but does it compromise on quality?

Key Highlights

  • Facelifted mid-size family SUV
  • Starting price: R495,500
  • Turbocharged petrol engine
  • Tech-loaded interior with safety features
  • Real-world highway testing results
Havaal H6 Exterior for Motor Minute
Deon Govender

Deon put it through a proper N3 highway test and shares his thoughts on the comfort, performance, and whether it feels as premium as it looks. His fuel economy results might surprise you too.

Why does Deon call this affordable SUV a "done deal"? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below. 

Exterior of the Mahindra XUV 3X0
Mahindra South Africa / mahindra.co.za

Meanwhile, Deon recently tested the Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact SUV starting from R229,999, which he calls a "real game changer" for South Africa. 

Find out more in his full review below:

Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:

Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

SUV Deon Govender Motor Minute Car review

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.