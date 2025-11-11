Motor Minute: Haval H6 Review

It's been around for a few years, but the facelifted Havaal H6 has Deon Govender calling it a "done deal." At R495,500, this family SUV promises not to break the bank – but does it compromise on quality?

Deon put it through a proper N3 highway test and shares his thoughts on the comfort, performance, and whether it feels as premium as it looks. His fuel economy results might surprise you too.

Why does Deon call this affordable SUV a "done deal"? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below.