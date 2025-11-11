Motor Minute: Haval H6 Review
Updated | By ECR
The facelifted Haval H6 SUV promises family-friendly space, modern tech, and premium comfort from R495,500.
It's been around for a few years, but the facelifted Havaal H6 has Deon Govender calling it a "done deal." At R495,500, this family SUV promises not to break the bank – but does it compromise on quality?
Key Highlights
- Facelifted mid-size family SUV
- Starting price: R495,500
- Turbocharged petrol engine
- Tech-loaded interior with safety features
- Real-world highway testing results
Deon put it through a proper N3 highway test and shares his thoughts on the comfort, performance, and whether it feels as premium as it looks. His fuel economy results might surprise you too.
Why does Deon call this affordable SUV a "done deal"? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review at the top of the page, or directly below.
Meanwhile, Deon recently tested the Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact SUV starting from R229,999, which he calls a "real game changer" for South Africa.
Find out more in his full review below:
Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.
