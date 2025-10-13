Motor Minute: GAC GS3 Emzoom Review

The GAC GS3 Emzoom is turning heads on South African roads with its sporty design and budget-friendly price tag.

As a Car of the Year finalist, this compact crossover SUV promises race car styling and family practicality from just R419,900. But does it deliver?

Deon Govender put the turbocharged Emzoom through its paces to find out what works – and what doesn't.

Key Highlights