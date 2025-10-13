 Motor Minute: GAC GS3 Emzoom Review
Updated | By ECR

You've probably seen them on the road, but have you heard of the GAC GS3 Emzoom? Deon has spent time in this compact crossover SUV that was a Car of the Year finalist – and he can see why it made the cut.


GAC GS3 Emzoom Grill as the cover of Motor Minute
GAC Motor

The GAC GS3 Emzoom is turning heads on South African roads with its sporty design and budget-friendly price tag.

As a Car of the Year finalist, this compact crossover SUV promises race car styling and family practicality from just R419,900. But does it deliver?

Deon Govender put the turbocharged Emzoom through its paces to find out what works – and what doesn't.

Key Highlights

  • 1.5L turbo engine compact crossover SUV
  • Car of the Year finalist contender
  • Sporty design with race car styling cues
  • Starting price: R419,900
GAC GS3 Emzoom side view for motor minute
GAC Motor

The Emzoom name is a clever blend of "emission" and "zoom" – but does this budget-friendly SUV deliver on that promise? Deon tested the tech, the performance, and the real-world practicality for families.

There's one feature that caught Deon off guard, though, and it's not what you'd expect.

What makes this affordable SUV a head-turner, and what disappointed Deon? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review below.

Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.

SUV Deon Govender Motor Minute Car review

