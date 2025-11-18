Motor Minute: Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV review

Deon Govender calls the Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid one of his top three affordable large SUVs of 2025. At R619,900, what makes it so special?

Deon Govender calls the Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid one of his top three affordable large SUVs of 2025. At R619,900, what makes it so special?

Deon Govender calls it "something really special" – the Chery Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid has earned a spot in his top three affordable large SUVs of 2025. At R619,900, this family SUV promises hybrid technology that he says is "worth bragging about."

Deon Govender

Chery has seemingly resolved previous issues with their new hybrid drivetrain. Deon tested the power, the tech, and the family-friendly features – and he's calling it a "win-win deal." What makes this hybrid SUV one of Deon's top three of 2025? Listen to his complete Motor Minute review in the full podcast below:

Deon Govender

Meanwhile, Deon recently tested the facelifted Haval H6, the family SUV he calls a "done deal" at R495,500 after his N3 highway test. Find more in the Motor Minute episode below:

Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:

Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.