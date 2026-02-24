Motor Minute: BMW 118 Pure Design Review

The BMW 118 Pure Design positions itself as a premium compact hatch for drivers chasing comfort and brand appeal. Deon Govender finds out whether the experience matches the badge

BMW’s entry-level hatch promises a clean design, a refined drive, and that unmistakable BMW feel. Deon spends time behind the wheel to see how it behaves in everyday traffic and on longer trips. The big question is whether this version delivers what its target buyer actually wants. Key Highlights Premium compact hatchback

Entry-level BMW pricing position

Clean, modern exterior design

Digital-focused interior and finishes

Comfort-first driving experience

It’s confident, polished, and clearly aimed at a certain kind of driver. Is the BMW 118 Pure Design about performance — or something else entirely? Listen to Deon’s complete Motor Minute review on the East Coast Radio podcast.

Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:

Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.