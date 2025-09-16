Motor Minute: Audi RS 3 Review
Updated | By Deon Govender / ECR
The new Audi RS 3 redefines performance and style, combining power with luxury. This versatile hatchback or sedan offers an exhilarating driving experience, standing out in its class, says Deon Govender in the latest episode of Motor Minute.
Key Highlights:
- Quattro all-wheel-drive system for strong traction and stability
- 2.5-liter TFSI five-cylinder engine producing 400 brake horsepower (294 kW)
- Accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds
- Spacious, high-quality interior with practical boot space
- Starting price: R1.5 million
Deon Govender hails it as a "show winner" for its special X factor and impressive performance. The RS 3 offers everyday comfort and head-turning appeal, making it a top choice for car enthusiasts.
Want the full review details? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute breakdown on the East Coast Radio podcast below.
Meanwhile, South Africa has spoken, and they love the Suzuki Swift! In last week’s Motor Minute, Deon broke down why this affordable hatchback became the country's highest-selling car in Q1 2025.
Listen below:
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio for honest car reviews without the fluff.
