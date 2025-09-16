Motor Minute: Audi RS 3 Review

Key Highlights:

Quattro all-wheel-drive system for strong traction and stability

2.5-liter TFSI five-cylinder engine producing 400 brake horsepower (294 kW)

Accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds

Spacious, high-quality interior with practical boot space

Starting price: R1.5 million

Deon Govender hails it as a "show winner" for its special X factor and impressive performance. The RS 3 offers everyday comfort and head-turning appeal, making it a top choice for car enthusiasts.

Want the full review details? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute breakdown on the East Coast Radio podcast below.