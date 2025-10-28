 Motor Minute: Audi A5 Review
Updated | By ECR

The Audi A4 is no more. In its place, Audi has introduced the all-new A5, and Deon Govender says it makes you feel like a "true boss" from the moment you get in.

Audi A5 exterior for Motor Minute
Deon Govender

The Audi A5 is here, replacing the iconic A4 with a redesigned sedan that promises sophistication, advanced digital technology, and efficient performance. 

Starting from R1,123,000, this premium vehicle targets families and business professionals alike.

Deon Govender spent time behind the wheel to see if the A5 lives up to Audi's reputation for elegance.

What makes the new Audi A5 feel like a boss-level upgrade? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute review below for the details.

Exterior of the Mahindra XUV 3X0
Mahindra South Africa / mahindra.co.za

Meanwhile, Deon tested the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the compact SUV that's become a game changer on South African roads from just R229,999.

Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:

Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.

