Motor Minute: Audi A5 Review

The Audi A5 is here, replacing the iconic A4 with a redesigned sedan that promises sophistication, advanced digital technology, and efficient performance.

Starting from R1,123,000, this premium vehicle targets families and business professionals alike.

Deon Govender spent time behind the wheel to see if the A5 lives up to Audi's reputation for elegance.

What makes the new Audi A5 feel like a boss-level upgrade? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute review below for the details.