Motor Minute: Audi A5 Review
Updated | By ECR
The Audi A4 is no more. In its place, Audi has introduced the all-new A5, and Deon Govender says it makes you feel like a "true boss" from the moment you get in.
The Audi A4 is no more. In its place, Audi has introduced the all-new A5, and Deon Govender says it makes you feel like a "true boss" from the moment you get in.
The Audi A5 is here, replacing the iconic A4 with a redesigned sedan that promises sophistication, advanced digital technology, and efficient performance.
Starting from R1,123,000, this premium vehicle targets families and business professionals alike.
RELATED READ: Suzuki Dzire Review
Deon Govender spent time behind the wheel to see if the A5 lives up to Audi's reputation for elegance.
What makes the new Audi A5 feel like a boss-level upgrade? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute review below for the details.
Meanwhile, Deon tested the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the compact SUV that's become a game changer on South African roads from just R229,999.
Listen to past episodes via the full channel below:
Tune in to Motor Minute with Deon Govender every Monday night at 19h30 on East Coast Radio – where you get honest car reviews without the fluff.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago