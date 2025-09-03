 Hyundai Exter review: Affordable style for SA drivers
Updated | By Deon Govender / ECR

Discover the new Hyundai Exter, an affordable stylish crossover making waves in South Africa. Deon Govender explains why it is ideal for first time buyers, students and small families.

Hyundai Exter in the ECR parking lot
Looking for a stylish, affordable car? The Hyundai Exter is quickly becoming a favourite on South African roads. With three grades to choose from and a reliable 1.2-litre engine, it’s perfect for everyday driving.

Starting at just R269,900, the Exter offers great fuel economy, about 6.5 litres per 100 kilometres. It’s ideal for small families, students, or anyone needing a practical runaround. Plus, its trendy design and range of colours make it stand out wherever you go.

Thinking about your first car or a smart upgrade? Take the Hyundai Exter for a test drive and see why it’s getting so much attention.

Want the full review details? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute breakdown on the East Coast Radio podcast below.

In a previous segment of Motor Minute, Deon Govender highlighted the Mercedes CLE 200, calling it a “real head-turner” that whispers sophistication rather than shouting for attention. Key highlights included:

  • 2.0L turbocharged engine with 48V mild hybrid system
  • 150kW power output, prioritizing comfort over performance
  • Air Scarf neck warming/cooling system for year-round top-down driving
  • Spacious interior with room for the whole family
  • Starting price: R1,422,089

The CLE 200 delivers smooth daily driving with the kind of weekend luxury appeal that makes it stand out.

The Mercedes Benz CLE 200, a convertible for fun in the sun.
