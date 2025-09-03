Hyundai Exter review: Affordable style for SA drivers

Looking for a stylish, affordable car? The Hyundai Exter is quickly becoming a favourite on South African roads. With three grades to choose from and a reliable 1.2-litre engine, it’s perfect for everyday driving.

Starting at just R269,900, the Exter offers great fuel economy, about 6.5 litres per 100 kilometres. It’s ideal for small families, students, or anyone needing a practical runaround. Plus, its trendy design and range of colours make it stand out wherever you go.

Thinking about your first car or a smart upgrade? Take the Hyundai Exter for a test drive and see why it’s getting so much attention.

Want the full review details? Listen to Deon's complete Motor Minute breakdown on the East Coast Radio podcast below.