A young swimmer’s brave Midmar Mile mission shines a light on visually impaired children

A Grade 9 learner is swimming with purpose, using the Midmar Mile to support visually impaired children and their futures.

A Grade 9 learner is swimming with purpose, using the Midmar Mile to support visually impaired children and their futures.

A Grade 9 learner is showing that meaningful impact is not limited by age, as young swimmer Slade Davey prepares to take on the iconic Midmar Mile in support of visually impaired children. His swim is centred on raising awareness and funds for The Bright Eyes Trust, a non-profit organisation that works closely with blind and visually impaired children and their families. At its core, Slade’s challenge is about more than completing a demanding open-water swim. It is a focused fundraising effort with a target of raising R5,000 to support education and early intervention services for children who are visually impaired. For the organisation behind the cause, the initiative carries both practical value and strong symbolic weight. According to Good Things Guy, the gesture has been warmly received by The Bright Eyes Trust, which sees Slade’s effort as a powerful reminder that anyone can contribute to positive change, regardless of their age or background.

What makes this swim more than a sporting challenge? Slade’s Midmar Mile swim stands out because of the purpose behind it. Rather than being motivated solely by personal achievement, the swim is tied directly to supporting children who face significant challenges from a young age. The funds raised will contribute to programmes that focus on education, development and support for visually impaired children. Carron Strahan from The Bright Eyes Trust describes the initiative as deeply encouraging. She explains that examples like Slade’s are important because they show children, families and communities that change is possible through individual action. The organisation values opportunities that demonstrate how small acts, when driven by intention, can have a lasting effect. Why is early intervention so important for visually impaired children? Early intervention plays a critical role in the development of visually impaired children. Carron Strahan emphasises that this type of support is not an optional extra, but a fundamental requirement. Without early guidance, children can face unnecessary barriers to independence, confidence and safety. Visually impaired children need to develop skills that many sighted children acquire naturally. These include learning how to move safely through spaces, build self-assurance and prepare for structured learning environments. Early intervention helps lay these foundations before a child enters formal schooling. How does The Bright Eyes Trust support children and families? The Bright Eyes Trust has expanded its work well beyond early childhood development. The organisation now runs a preschool, a homeschooling programme, Grade R to Grade 2 classes, and an after-school programme for visually impaired children from the wider community. Support does not stop at the classroom door. The after-school programme includes homework assistance, adapted maths support and extramural activities such as karate, cooking and baking. Family support is also a key component of the organisation’s work, recognising that a child’s progress is closely linked to the well-being and understanding of their caregivers. What additional services does the organisation provide? In addition to its educational programmes, The Bright Eyes Trust offers a range of community-focused services. These include free eye screenings, which reached nearly 3,000 people last year. The organisation also runs a feeding scheme and provides support to families at McCord Provincial Eye Hospital. Further initiatives include epilepsy support and accessible, tactile art programmes designed specifically for visually impaired children. These services aim to address both practical and emotional needs, creating a more inclusive environment for children who might otherwise be marginalised.

How did swimming create a connection between Slade and the cause? Slade’s link to The Bright Eyes Trust came through swimming, an activity that holds personal significance for Carron Strahan. Legally blind herself, she strongly advocates for water safety and access to swimming for visually impaired children. She explains that swimming offers children joy, confidence and a sense of freedom when done safely. It can also be empowering, helping children build trust in their bodies and abilities. This shared appreciation for swimming helped form a natural connection between Slade’s challenge and the organisation’s values. How did The Bright Eyes Trust respond to Slade’s initiative? When Slade’s family approached The Bright Eyes Trust about swimming on their behalf, the response was overwhelmingly positive. The organisation described the offer as a gift, particularly in the context of ongoing fundraising demands faced by non-profit organisations. Fundraising is a constant necessity for charities, and unexpected acts of support can make a meaningful difference. Slade’s decision to dedicate his Midmar Mile swim to the trust provided both financial assistance and a morale boost to those working closely with the children. What message does Slade’s challenge send to others? Carron Strahan hopes that Slade’s journey encourages others to reflect on their own ability to contribute. She notes that people often underestimate the influence they can have until they take action. By stepping forward, Slade has demonstrated how personal commitment can translate into broader impact. Those who wish to support Slade’s Midmar Mile swim and contribute to the ongoing work of The Bright Eyes Trust are able to do so via the fundraising link shared in connection with his challenge.

Image courtsey of Bright Eyes Trust / Instagram