World Suicide Prevention Day: What you can do to help those around you

Trigger Warning: This piece discusses suicide and mental health. The information shared comes from experts but is not a substitute for professional care. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a qualified mental health professional for support.

Today, 10 September, marks World Suicide Prevention Day. The day is organised and commemorated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

Dr Catharina Boehme, the Officer-in-Charge for WHO South-East Asia, shared that the theme for 2024 - 2026 is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’. The aim is to move away from silence, shame and judgement and move toward support, honesty and openness with regard to suicide and suicidal behaviour.

“By breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, we create a culture where people feel safe to seek help. It is vital to ensure that no one feels alone, and that everyone knows support systems and interventions are available,” Dr Boehme wrote.

According to the WHO, suicides are preventable, although this is not an easy task. It is one that requires significant effort, communication, awareness, healing and connection.

Dr Boehme shared details about the LIVE LIFE implementation guide. This guide provides evidence-based guidance on suicide prevention interventions.

There are four key multisectoral interventions and six foundational pillars. Below are the four interventions:

1. Limiting access to the means of suicide.

2. Interacting with media for responsible reporting of suicide.

3. Fostering socio-emotional life-skills in young people.

4. Early identification and support for everyone affected by suicide and self-harm.