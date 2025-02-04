World Cancer Day 2025: How are you honouring the day?
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Today, 4 February, marks World Cancer Day. Here's what it's all about.
Today, 4 February, marks World Cancer Day. Here's what it's all about.
Every year, on 4 February, World Cancer Day is commemorated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this year’s theme is United by Unique.
This theme is aimed at highlighting individualised, patient-centred care in the fight against cancer.
World Cancer Day noted that behind every diagnosis is a unique human story.
“Cancer is more than just a medical diagnosis, it’s a deeply personal matter,” their website reads.
This year’s theme looks at how fully integrating an individual’s unique needs with compassion and care can lead to healthy outcomes.
The campaign looks at various aspects of patient-centred cancer care and how a difference can be made in treatment. This a three-year campaign aimed at not just raising awareness but also taking action.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projects that by 2050, there will be an astounding 35 million additional instances of cancer worldwide.
IOL reports that in SA, breast and cervical cancer are among the most prevalent.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
World Cancer Day 2025: How are you honouring the day?
Today, 4 February, marks World Cancer Day. Here's what it's all about.Stacey & J Sbu 21 seconds ago
-
WATCH: Taxi driver stops to help elderly man cross street
A video of a taxi driver getting out of his vehicle to help an elderly m...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago