World Cancer Day 2025: How are you honouring the day?

Every year, on 4 February, World Cancer Day is commemorated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this year’s theme is United by Unique.

This theme is aimed at highlighting individualised, patient-centred care in the fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day noted that behind every diagnosis is a unique human story.

“Cancer is more than just a medical diagnosis, it’s a deeply personal matter,” their website reads.

This year’s theme looks at how fully integrating an individual’s unique needs with compassion and care can lead to healthy outcomes.

The campaign looks at various aspects of patient-centred cancer care and how a difference can be made in treatment. This a three-year campaign aimed at not just raising awareness but also taking action.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) projects that by 2050, there will be an astounding 35 million additional instances of cancer worldwide.

IOL reports that in SA, breast and cervical cancer are among the most prevalent.