Woman wins R1.5m divorce payout after estranged husband denies marrying her

A woman from Pretoria walked away with R1.5m from her ex-husband’s pension after he denied their marriage and failed to attend court proceedings.

A Pretoria woman has been awarded R1.5 million from her estranged husband’s pension fund after the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court finalised their divorce in July 2025. The case was uncontested as her husband failed to attend the proceedings, leaving her to handle the matter alone after years of hardship.

The couple were married under customary law after lobola was paid The woman, referred to as Annah Morema to protect her identity, had been married under customary law since 2003, when lobola was paid on her behalf. Despite the payment, the marriage was never officially recorded at Home Affairs. Although they had no children together, both brought children from previous relationships into the union. At the start of their marriage, Morema supported herself by running a small business selling cold drinks and operating public phones. Her husband, an Eskom technician, took responsibility for household expenses and provided her with a monthly allowance. Over time, her business collapsed as demand dwindled with the rise of smartphones and reduced foot traffic. Morema had ambitions of furthering her education in sewing and catering, but her husband allegedly discouraged her. IOL reports that he insisted that having a working wife would undermine his role as a provider, leading her to become a stay-at-home spouse. Their marriage deteriorated as her husband’s financial support waned. He eventually stopped giving her money altogether. Matters worsened when she discovered he was in a relationship with another woman, paying her university fees while refusing to support Morema’s aspirations.



Her estranged husband married someone else without a legal divorce In 2015, he abruptly left the marital home with his son and, just six months later, held a large wedding celebration with his new partner without legally divorcing Morema. He even purchased a house in the same area where they had previously lived as a couple. After nearly a decade of personal struggle, the case drew the attention of Ditabe and Wagner Attorneys, who agreed to assist her. She explained that she had no intention of claiming her ex-husband’s assets or disrupting his new life but she wanted fair compensation for the years of neglect and betrayal. When summonses were issued, her husband argued that he was already married and denied ever marrying Morema. He refused to cooperate with the court process and ignored official documents. His absence led to the divorce being finalised without his participation and the court ordered that R1.5 million be paid to Morema from his pension fund.

How misunderstandings around customary law impacted the case Attorney Jackqueline Wagner, who represented her, explained that the firm took on the case because of the injustice involved. Wagner said that many women in customary marriages face difficulties when their husbands attempt to invalidate the union by claiming it was never registered. She stressed that under the law, a customary marriage can only end through divorce or death. Wagner added that while infidelity and poor behaviour do not give someone an automatic claim to their partner’s estate, the strength of Morema’s evidence gave them confidence in court. “The case was factually sound because the client had supporting evidence for her claims. Although the outcome was favourable, these cases are not always straightforward, and sometimes even strong cases require appeals,” she said. She further noted that misunderstandings around customary law often leave women in financially vulnerable positions but the law provides remedies when applied correctly. For Morema, the ruling closed a long and painful chapter. Though she forgave past betrayals, she had endured years of emotional and financial abandonment.

Customary marriage laws in South Africa According to the South African government, civil marriages, civil unions and customary marriages are the three types of marriages recognised in SA law. The South African government defines customary marriages as one that is “negotiated, celebrated or concluded according to any of the systems of indigenous African customary law which exist in South Africa”. The Department of Home Affairs states that customary marriages in South Africa must be formally registered within three months of being concluded. The process can be carried out at any Department of Home Affairs office or, in areas without such offices, through a designated traditional leader. To complete the registration, both spouses must be present with their valid identity documents and, where available, a lobola agreement. In addition, at least one witness from each family or representatives of both families are required. The registration involves completing form BI-1699 and paying the prescribed fee. Once submitted, the Department issues an acknowledgement of receipt in the form of BI-1700. It is also possible for a man who is in a customary marriage to enter into a civil marriage. In such cases, he must follow the standard procedures that apply to civil unions.

Image courtesy of iStock